Köln takes early 1-0 lead over Leipzig behind Jhon Córdoba’s strike off rebound
In just the 7th minute, FC Köln took a surprising lead over top-of-the-table RB Leipzig behind a vicious strike from Jhon Córdoba who found the top left corner of the net off a rebound chance.
