Eintracht Frankfurt upsets Wolfsburg, picks up first Bundesliga win in nearly four months

It had been eight match days since Eintracht Frankfurt won a Bundesliga match, a stretch dating back to February 7. Daichi Kamada’s tie-breaking 85th-minute goal gave Die Adler that long-awaited victory, lifting Frankfurt to a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg.

