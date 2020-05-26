Wolfsburg stuns Leverkusen in 4-1 blowout behind two goals from Marin Pongračić
Video Details
Leverkusen had allowed just three goals in its last five games, but Wolfsburg was firing on all cylinders in a 4-1 drubbing. Marin Pongračić found the back of the net twice as Die Wölfe leveled a major blow to Leverkusen’s hopes of finishing in the top 3 of the Bundesliga table.
