Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich stuns Dortmund with outrageous chip to net game’s only goal
Video Details
Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich battled it out in Der Klassiker on Tuesday with so much at stake. Bayern came out on top with a 1-0 win which came from an unbelievable goal from midfielder Joshua Kimmich.
