Anthony Modeste netted the first goal of the match for FC Köln in the 88th minute, which was quickly followed by a brilliant header score by Jhon Córdoba in added time to stun Fortuna Düsseldorf with a 2-2 match draw. Kenan Karaman and Erik Thommy each scored for Düsseldorf, but were left with their second straight draw in a mostly dominant performance.