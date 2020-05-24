FC Köln scores two late goals securing a draw vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf, 2-2
Anthony Modeste netted the first goal of the match for FC Köln in the 88th minute, which was quickly followed by a brilliant header score by Jhon Córdoba in added time to stun Fortuna Düsseldorf with a 2-2 match draw. Kenan Karaman and Erik Thommy each scored for Düsseldorf, but were left with their second straight draw in a mostly dominant performance.
