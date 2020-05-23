Bayern Munich out punches Eintracht Frankfurt, 5-2, to extend lead in Bundesliga standings

Despite a brief second-half scare, Bayern Munich pulled away from Eintracht Frankfurt late to solidify its position atop the Bundesliga table while a rivalry matchup with Borussia Dortmund looms on Tuesday. Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski, and Alphonso Davies all found the back of the net for The Reds.

