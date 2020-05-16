Borussia Dortmund nets 4 goals in Bundesliga return against FC Schalke 04 in Ruhr derby

Germany’s Bundesliga season resumed Saturday after a two-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Borussia Dortmund defeated FC Schalke 04 4-0 in the Ruhr derby. It was the first time that the derby was played in an empty stadium.

