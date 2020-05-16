RB Leipzig avoids disaster, settles for 1-1 draw vs. SC Freiburg in return of Bundesliga
In its first Bundesliga match back, RB Leipzig struggled against an overmatched SC Freiburg team. However, RB Leipzig was able to net a second-half equalizer and was the beneficiary of a close call in the 93rd minute, which helped them walk away with a draw.
