Dortmund’s Gio Reyna: ‘just bragging rights,’ on the line vs Weston McKennie and Schalke

Video Details

Gio Reyna says there's no wager, 'just bragging rights' on the line when Borussia Dortmund plays Schalke this weekend. Fellow American Weston McKennie will line up against Reyna as the Bundesliga returns to action for the first time since March.

More Videos »