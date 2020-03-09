Jakob Glesnes drills free kick from 35 yards out for insane Philadelphia Union goal
Video Details
In what FOX Sports' Stu Holden called the greatest goal of his soccer career, Jakob Glesnes found the back of the net from 35 yards out and gave Philadelphia Union a 2-1 lead over LAFC.
