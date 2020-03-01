Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden break down what Josef Martinez injury means for Atlanta United

Video Details

Atlanta United star Josef Martinez went down with injury in the 69th minute of the team's 2-1 win over Nashville SC. FOX Sports' Alexi Lalas and Stu Holden each discuss what his absence could mean for an Atlanta team looking to make a deep playoff run in 2020.

More Videos »