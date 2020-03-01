Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden break down what Josef Martinez injury means for Atlanta United
Video Details
- Atlanta United FC
- CONCACAF Champions League
- Josef Martínez
- MLS
- Nashville SC
- Nashville SC
- Primeira Liga
- Santa Clara
- soccer
- Stu Holden
-
Atlanta United star Josef Martinez went down with injury in the 69th minute of the team's 2-1 win over Nashville SC. FOX Sports' Alexi Lalas and Stu Holden each discuss what his absence could mean for an Atlanta team looking to make a deep playoff run in 2020.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.