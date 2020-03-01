Atlanta United tops Nashville SC 2-1, but loses Josef Martinez to injury
Nashville SC fell in its franchise-opening game 2-1 to Atlanta United, but Walker Zimmerman netted the first goal in the team's history. While they picked up the win, Atlanta United lost star Josef Martinez to an injury, which required him to be taken off on a stretcher.
