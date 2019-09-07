Chicharito’s header gives Mexico 1-0 lead over USMNT | 2019 International Friendly
Video Details
- FIFA U-17 World Cup
- FIFA U-20 World Cup
- FIFA World Cup
- International Friendlies
- mexico
- Mexico
- Mexico
- Mexico
- soccer
- United States
-
Corona takes Dest to school on the right wing and feeds Chicharito, Mexico's all-time leading scorer for the opening goal.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618