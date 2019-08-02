German Super Cup on FOX – Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich
Two titans of German football face off as Borussia Dortmund takes on Bayern Munich. Watch the German Super Cup, Saturday at 2pm ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
