Michael Bradley on how Gold Cup should get fans excited about USMNT
Video Details
USMNT veteran Michael Bradley sits down with Stu Holden to talk about how the team's Gold Cup performance should get fans excited for the next generation of American soccer.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618