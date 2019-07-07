2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Netherlands keeper makes outstanding save vs. USWNT on Julie Ertz’s point-blank shot | HIGHLIGHTS
What a save! The USWNT's second corner of the first half fell to the feet of Julie Ertz, who ripped a shot right on goal, only for Van Veenendaal to come away with the stop in the final of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
