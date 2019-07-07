2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Netherlands keeper makes two more massive saves vs. USWNT | HIGHLIGHTS
Sari van Veenendaal is standing on her head! The Netherlands goalkeeper came up big time and time again in the first half, turning away back-to-back efforts by the USWNT to keep the game scoreless after the first 45 minutes of the final of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
