Women’s World Cup NOW™: The United States advances to the Final
Aaron West welcomes on Kelly Smith and Heather O'Reilly to break down the United States vs. England semifinal, Alexi Lalas joins the show to look ahead to Netherlands vs. Sweden, and the USWNT talk to Karina after advancing to the Women's World Cup Final.
