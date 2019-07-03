England’s Kelly Smith on Alex Morgan tea celebration: ‘It was fun … maybe she can have tea with the Queen’
Video Details
Former England star Kelly Smith, who was once criticized for a World Cup goal celebration, had no problem with Alex Morgan's tea celebration after scoring against Smith's former team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618