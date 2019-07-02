Women’s World Cup Now™ full episode: The United States advances to the Final
Video Details
Aaron West welcomes Heather O'Reilly and Kelly Smith to the show to break down the United States vs. England match. Karina LeBlanc interviews USWNT players following the thrilling win, and Alexi Lalas gives his keys to Netherlands vs. Sweden.
