Between Two Legends: Heather O’Reilly & Kelly Smith react to United States-England semifinal
Video Details
Former USWNT player Heather O'Reilly and former English player Kelly Smith reacted to their former teams' matchup in the semifinals that saw the United States advance to the Final on a 2-1 result.
