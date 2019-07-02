England equalizer disallowed after VAR rules Ellen White offside vs. U.S. | 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™
VAR rules out what would have been Ellen White's second goal and second equalizer of the game, leaving the United States with a 2-1 lead vs. England in the semifinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
