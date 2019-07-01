Weston McKennie on childhood soccer chemistry with Pulisic: ‘We’re still improving’
Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic have been playing together for a long time and the chemistry paid off vs. Curacao as the United States outlasted Curacao 1-0 on the power of a McKennie goal.
