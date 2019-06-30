Jill Ellis & Phil Neville on Lucy Bronze, United States’ big test vs. England
England head coach Phil Neville calls her the best player in the world. United States head coach Jill Ellis knows how dangerous she is. Each coach discussed Lioness star Lucy Bronze ahead of the semifinal matchup between the two teams.
