2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: France’s Wendie Renard pulls one back vs. the United States | HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
And just like that, the game is back on. Wendie Renard's flick of a header gave France its first goal vs. the United States in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
