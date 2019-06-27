2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: England’s Jill Scott scores off the post less than 3 minutes in | HIGHLIGHTS

What a goal! What appeared to be a whiff turned into a dummy, as England's Jill Scott found herself in the right place at the right time to put her team up 1-0 vs. Norway less than 3 minutes into their quarterfinals matchup at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

