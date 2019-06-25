FOX Soccer Tonight™: Spain scare was exactly what the United States needed
Now that the United States realizes they're not unstoppable, they're better suited to face France in the quarterfinals, according to the FOX Soccer Tonight crew, who discussed the team's 2-1 win over Spain.
