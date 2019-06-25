United States vs. France: ‘This is the best game, this is what you want’
Video Details
The United States and France will square off in the Women's World Cup quarterfinals Friday. Whoever wins will be the tournament favorite. The United States is excited for the challenge.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618