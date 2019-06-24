‘An epic showdown in Paris’: Previewing the United States vs. France in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ quarterfinals
It's the dream matchup we were all expecting. Friday, the United States will face France in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™. The Women's World Cup Today crew of Heather O'Reilly, Alexi Lalas, Ari Hingst and Kelly Smith preview the upcoming game in Paris.
