2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: United States’ Megan Rapinoe buries 2nd penalty for a 2-1 win vs. Spain | HIGHLIGHTS

The US goes back in front! After a nervy second half in a 1-1 tie with Spain, Rapinoe stepped up to the penalty spot and buried her second goal of the United States' knockout stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

