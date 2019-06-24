2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Spain’s Hermoso scores a quick equalizer vs. the United States | HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
A quick answer by Spain! Jennifer Hermoso pounces on a US giveaway and scores the equalizer vs. the United States just minutes after the first goal, ending the USWNT's scoreless streak at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618