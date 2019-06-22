‘I feel for Sam’: Kate Gill and our crew react to Australia’s FIFA Women’s World Cup™ exit
Norway are through, as we say goodbye to Australia. Kate Gill and the FIFA Women's World Cup™ Today crew discuss Sam Kerr's missed penalty and the Matildas' knockout stage exit from the 2019 Women's World Cup.
