Canada’s Christine Sinclair on what drives her — and why it’s never enough
Chistine Sinclair is one of the greatest soccer players in Women's World Cup™ history. But no matter how well she plays, it's the failures and disappointments that stick with her. She explains what drives her ahead of Canada's final group stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
