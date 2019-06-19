England’s Ellen White gets her 2nd goal vs. Japan | 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Highlight
One good score deserves another! Ellen White scores her second of the game to put England up 2-0 vs. Japan in their final group stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
