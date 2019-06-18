2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Australia’s Sam Kerr scores her 4th goal vs. Jamaica | HIGHLIGHTS
What a game for Sam Kerr! She scored her fourth goal vs. Jamaica after the goalkeeper whiffed on an attempted clearance, as Australia took a 4-1 lead in their final group stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
