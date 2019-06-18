Swedish keeper Hedvig Lindahl on the USWNT: ‘Let them talk; we will play’
Video Details
The Women's World Cup Live™ crew discuss the comments from Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl about the USWNT, how the United States stacks up against Sweden in the final group stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™, and what kind of challenge the U.S. faces.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618