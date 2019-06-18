2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Australia’s Sam Kerr completes the hat trick vs. Jamaica | HIGHLIGHTS
It's a hat trick for the Australian superstar! After scoring two spectacular headers, Sam Kerr buried one from point-blank range to give Australia a 3-1 lead vs. Jamaica in their final match of the group stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
