The United States’ midfield depth is one of their greatest strengths — so who will start?
Video Details
Who should start in the USWNT midfield tomorrow? How much rotation is too much? Ari Hingst, Kate Gill, and Karina LeBlanc talk possible lineup changes for the United States ahead of USA vs. Chile at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618