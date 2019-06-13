FOX Soccer Tonight™: USMNT’s Gold Cup plan without Tyler Adams
United States star, Tyler Adams, will miss the Gold Cup due to injury. The FOX Soccer Tonight™ crew predicts what that means for the team's upcoming run in the tournament.
