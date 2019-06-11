Rose Lavelle buries the United States’ second goal vs. Thailand
Video Details
Despite the best efforts of the keeper, USWNT's Rose Lavelle fired one into the back of the net to give the United States an early 2-0 lead in their opening match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
