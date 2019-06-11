Alex Morgan’s header gives the United States its first 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ goal
After one came back in the first ten minutes, Alex Morgan found the back of the net to give the USWNT their first goal at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™ in their opening match vs. Thailand.
