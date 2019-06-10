Karina LeBlanc on Hope Solo’s critical remarks about Team USA coach Jill Ellis: There is no better team under pressure
Video Details
On FIFA Women's World Cup NOW, LeBlanc explains why she does not agree with Solo's recent comments -- plus hear how Ellis herself responded.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618