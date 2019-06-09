Previewing the United States’ 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ and opening match
Video Details
What should we expect from the USWNT in France? The Women's World Cup Live crew breaks down what it's like to have to wait so long for an opening match, the United States' group, Julie Ertz's best position, and the pressure of defending the championship as one of the favorites to win it all.
