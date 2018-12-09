Watch 7-year-old Malea Emma’s epic national anthem performance at the MLS Cup
Video Details
She absolutely crushed it! Before the 2018 MLS Cup, 7-year-old Malea Emma sang one of the most epic renditions of the national anthem we've ever heard.
