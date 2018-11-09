Watch the penalty kick shootout between the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers | Audi 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs
Video Details
Watch the entire penalty kick shootout between the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices