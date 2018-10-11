Rose Lavelle’s brace makes it 3-0 against Trinidad and Tobago | 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship
Video Details
- CONCACAF Champions League
- FIFA Women's World Cup
- NWSL
- Rose Lavelle
- soccer
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Trinidad and Tobago
- United States
- United States
- Washington Spirit
-
Rose Lavelle gives the USWNT a 3-0 lead vs. Trinidad and Tobago.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices