Amerikaner Abroad Matchday 2 | 2018-19 Bundesliga Season

Video Details

Kate Abdo, Jovan Kiroski, and Alexi Lalas discuss the performance of five US internationals in Bundesliga. With Christian Pulisic out on injury during matchday 2, the FOX team focuses on John Brooks, Bobby Wood, Fabian Johnson, Alfredo Morales, and Weston McKennie.

