Amerikaner Abroad Matchday 1 | 2018-19 Bundesliga Season

Video Details

Kate Abdo, Warren Barton, Jovan Kiroski, and Ian Joy break down the performance of five US internationals in Bundesliga. On matchday 1, the FOX team focuses on Christian Pulisic, Fabian Johnson, John Brooks, Weston McKennie, and Alfredo Morales.

