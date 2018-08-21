Ian Joy sits down with Marco Reus and other Borussia Dortmund stars | 2018-19 Bundesliga
Video Details
Marco Reus and other Borussia Dortmund players share their thoughts on the upcoming season with Ian Joy.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices