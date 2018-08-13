- So Wayne, you're not known for your defensiveness, but what was going through your mind as you made that tackle, and that recovery, and then looked to transition to attack?

- I think, first of all, I'd seen our goalkeeper going up [INAUDIBLE], I was surprised. I was thinking, what's he doing? He was already there. He was too far to tell him to go back. So I managed to try and anticipate, and stay out the box. And thankfully I got the tackle in. Luciano over there, a great header, so delighted.

- Congratulations on the result tonight. Good luck going forward.

- Thank you very much.