Wayne Rooney’s post-match interview after crucial counter attack vs. Orlando City
D.C. United's Wayne Rooney breaks down how he managed to make the game winning play versus Orlando City.
- So Wayne, you're not known for your defensiveness, but what was going through your mind as you made that tackle, and that recovery, and then looked to transition to attack?
- I think, first of all, I'd seen our goalkeeper going up [INAUDIBLE], I was surprised. I was thinking, what's he doing? He was already there. He was too far to tell him to go back. So I managed to try and anticipate, and stay out the box. And thankfully I got the tackle in. Luciano over there, a great header, so delighted.
- Congratulations on the result tonight. Good luck going forward.
- Thank you very much.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices